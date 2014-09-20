Wireless One Nuclear Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Thursday, January 12? Order in the next 9 hours and 5 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

This transparent cover provides [[works_works_with]] with protection against scuffs and scratches, enabling you to keep your device in new condition, preserving its looks and features.

Made with quality TPU and polycarbonate materials, the Nuclear Case is not only durable and long lasting, but also gives your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 a comfortable grip around the edges you never had before. The back shell is completely see-though, complimenting your device's design. Furthermore, all the ports have been left accessible apart from the side buttons which have been raised for easier access.

If you prefer the original look of your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 but require a litle extra protection, the Nuclear Case is a sound choice through and through!

Transparent back shell

Enhanced grip around edges

Raised side buttons

Access to all ports

Slim, lightweight design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

