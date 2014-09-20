Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Wireless One Nuclear Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Wireless One
List Price: $19.95
Price: $7.00
You Save:  $12.95 (65% Off)
Wireless One Nuclear Case Clear / Black
Clear / Black
Part# A18986
Mnf# NC-IPHONE6-CL/BK
In Stock
Wireless One Nuclear Case Clear / Blue
Clear / Blue
Part# A18987
Mnf# NC-IPHONE6-CL/BL
In Stock
Wireless One Nuclear Case Clear / Green
Clear / Green
Part# A18988
Mnf# NC-IPHONE6-CL/GRN
In Stock
Wireless One Nuclear Case Clear / Teal
Clear / Teal
Part# A18989
Mnf# NC-IPHONE6-CL/TBL
In Stock
Wireless One Nuclear Case Clear / Pink
Clear / Pink
Part# A18990
Mnf# NC-IPHONE6-CL/PK
In Stock
Wireless One Nuclear Case Clear / White
Clear / White
Part# A18991
Mnf# NC-IPHONE6-CL/WH
In Stock
Wireless One Nuclear Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

This transparent cover provides [[works_works_with]] with protection against scuffs and scratches, enabling you to keep your device in new condition, preserving its looks and features.

Made with quality TPU and polycarbonate materials, the Nuclear Case is not only durable and long lasting, but also gives your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 a comfortable grip around the edges you never had before. The back shell is completely see-though, complimenting your device's design. Furthermore, all the ports have been left accessible apart from the side buttons which have been raised for easier access.

If you prefer the original look of your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 but require a litle extra protection, the Nuclear Case is a sound choice through and through!

Features:

  • Transparent back shell
  • Enhanced grip around edges
  • Raised side buttons
  • Access to all ports
  • Slim, lightweight design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
1 total ratings
(1 reviews)
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Fits perfect
User: Billy T, Sep 20, 2014
The iPhone 6 case fits perfect and works exactly as described.

