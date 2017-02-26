Wireless One Encase Hard Shell for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Tuesday, February 28? Order in the next 28 hours and 50 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

This rubberized hard shell case snaps on to the back of your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 and helps prevent damage against minor drops and scratches.

While wearing the Encase you'll retain access to your device's camera, ports and buttons, retaining a slim design.

Features:

Rubberized hard case

Slim and lightweight design

Access to camera, ports and buttons

Protects against minor drops

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

