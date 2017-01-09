Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Versio Mobile Skin Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Product Description

This iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 skin case is made from a stretchable TPU that features argyle patterns on a glossy exterior and openings for the display, camera, speakers and charging port.

The Versio Mobile Skin is slim in design and extremely easy to install around your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5. While worn, it helps prevent damage to your device when dropped and even enhances grip.

A great case to compliment your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, the Versio Mobile Skin is simple, affordable and stylish enough to make an impression where it goes!

Features:

  • Glossy TPU skin
  • Argyle patterns
  • Access to all features
  • Slim design
  • Stretchable and easy to install
  • Prevents scratches and damage
  • Easy to grip material

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

