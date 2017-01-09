Want it by Tuesday, January 10? Order in the next 6 hours and 33 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Note: Not eligible for promotions, already on clearance

Deal of the Day Mon 09th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

This iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 skin case is made from a stretchable TPU that features argyle patterns on a glossy exterior and openings for the display, camera, speakers and charging port.

The Versio Mobile Skin is slim in design and extremely easy to install around your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5. While worn, it helps prevent damage to your device when dropped and even enhances grip.

A great case to compliment your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, the Versio Mobile Skin is simple, affordable and stylish enough to make an impression where it goes!

Features:

Glossy TPU skin

Argyle patterns

Access to all features

Slim design

Stretchable and easy to install

Prevents scratches and damage

Easy to grip material

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

