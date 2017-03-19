Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Ventev Soft-Touch Stylus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Ventev
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $11.99
Price: $6.87
You Save:  $5.12 (43% Off)
Gray
Part# A20419
Mnf# STYLUSGRYVNV
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, March 21? Order in the next 32 hours and 49 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Ventev Soft-Touch Stylus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 19th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

Make sketching on your smartphone or tablet a smooth and comfortable experience with this soft-touch stylus from Ventev.

Featuring a smooth rubber tip, this stylus glides over your capacitive display with incredible precision. The built-in clip is great for attaching to your pocket or shirt, too!

The soft grip that this stylus provides ensures it stays in your hand and not on the floor. It's lightweight in design and a great addition for any mobile artist or writer!

Features:

  • Smooth rubber tip
  • Provides incredible accuracy
  • Soft grip
  • Built-in clip
  • Lightweight design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Universal Compatibility: Works with any touch screen device.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
1 total ratings
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
100% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Lynktec Apex Fusion Fine Point Stylus Lynktec Apex Fusion Fine Point Stylus
Score 4/5 (1)
$39.95
Griffin Technology Stylus Griffin Technology Stylus
Score 5/5 (4)
$11.95
Ventev Stylus Pro Ventev Stylus Pro
Score 5/5 (2)
$12.95
Lynktec TruGlide Pro Precision Stylus Lynktec TruGlide Pro Precision Stylus
Score 5/5 (3)
$14.99
Lynktec TruGlide Duo Stylus Pen Lynktec TruGlide Duo Stylus Pen
$18.99
View All Stylus

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for the quick service! I'm impressed by your accessory prices and level of customer service!"
- Greg, CA