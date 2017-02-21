Ventev powercase 2000mAh for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Want it by Wednesday, February 22? Order in the next 7 hours and 23 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The powercase 2000mAh features a built-in battery charger that delivers power to your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 even when you're nowhere near an outlet.

Slim and lightweight, this powercase offers the protection you need for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, while offering you the comfort of a soft-touch case. LED lights on the back of the case clearly display the case's power level, and the unique charging port allows most headsets to fit without the need for an adapter.

Features:

Battery capacity: 2000mAh

Slim and lightweight design

Soft touch casing

LED lights show power level

Access to headphone jack

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

