Ventev powercase 2000mAh for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Ventev
List Price: $99.99
Price: $38.87
You Save:  $61.12 (61% Off)
Ventev powercase 2000mAh Black / Gray
Black / Gray
Part# A14788
Mnf# IPHBATCSE2000BLK
In Stock
Ventev powercase 2000mAh Gray / Gray
Gray / Gray
Part# A14789
Mnf# IPHBATCSE2000GRY
In Stock
Ventev powercase 2000mAh for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

The powercase 2000mAh features a built-in battery charger that delivers power to your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 even when you're nowhere near an outlet.

Slim and lightweight, this powercase offers the protection you need for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, while offering you the comfort of a soft-touch case. LED lights on the back of the case clearly display the case's power level, and the unique charging port allows most headsets to fit without the need for an adapter.

Features:

  • Battery capacity: 2000mAh
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • Soft touch casing
  • LED lights show power level
  • Access to headphone jack

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
4 total ratings
75% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
25% rated Score 1/5 51
