Ventev Anti-Glare & Anti-Fingerprint Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air 2, iPad Air

Want it by Thursday, March 23? Order in the next 6 hours and 27 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 22nd Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Ventev iPad Air Anti-Glare/Anti-Fingerprint Screen Protector offers ultra-thin protection for your Apple iPad (2017), iPad Air 2, or iPad Air screen. This clear screen protector provides scratch protection and with its anti-glare feature, you can enjoy your device with no reflections. This screen protector is easy to apply and remove, plus it will never leave a residue. The kit includes 1 screen protector.

Maximum scratch protection

Reusable

Fingerprint resistant

Ultra-thin

Maximum screen readability

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air 2, iPad Air

