Ventev Anti-Glare & Anti-Fingerprint Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air 2, iPad Air

List Price: $19.99
Price: $11.85
You Save:  $8.14 (41% Off)
Part# A21266
Mnf# SCRNIPAD5ANT2PHZR
In Stock
Ventev Anti-Glare & Anti-Fingerprint Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air 2, iPad Air

Product Description

The Ventev iPad Air Anti-Glare/Anti-Fingerprint Screen Protector offers ultra-thin protection for your Apple iPad (2017), iPad Air 2, or iPad Air screen. This clear screen protector provides scratch protection and with its anti-glare feature, you can enjoy your device with no reflections. This screen protector is easy to apply and remove, plus it will never leave a residue. The kit includes 1 screen protector.

  • Maximum scratch protection
  • Reusable
  • Fingerprint resistant
  • Ultra-thin
  • Maximum screen readability

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air 2, iPad Air

