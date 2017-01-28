Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Ventev
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $29.99
Price: $16.00
You Save:  $13.99 (47% Off)
Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable Gray
Gray
Part# A18415
Mnf# LTGCAB6FTVNV
In Stock
Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable Blue
Blue
Part# A18416
Mnf# LTGCAB6FTBLUVNV
In Stock
Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable White
White
Part# A18417
Mnf# LTGCAB6FTWHTVNV
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, January 31? Order in the next 55 hours and 35 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 28th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Now you can charge your Lightning device without worrying about knots and tangles! Ventev's Charging Data Cable provides 6 feet of convenient charging and syncing whenever you need it.

The cable's flat design makes it easy to maneuver around obstacles and even easier to store away for traveling purposes. It supports a rapid 2.1A charging rate and can be used with any standard USB port on your PC, laptop or charging adapter.

Available in 3 attractive colors, Ventev's Charging Data Cable will ensure your favorite pictures, movies and files transfer seamlessly every time while your mobile device gets a quick and efficient charge.

Features:

  • Cable length: 6 ft.
  • Flat, tangle free cable design
  • Transfers data and charges device
  • Works with any standard USB port
  • Great for your PC, laptop or charging adapters
  • Supports 2.1A rapid charging

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


Ventev Dual 2.4A USB Universal Rapid Wall Charger

Just $18.95
Ventev 2.4A USB Universal Rapid Car Charger

Just $10.95
Ventev Desktop Charging Hub s500

Just $39.95
Ventev 6 in. Lightning Cable

Just $11.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
2 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

KODIAK 6.6ft Apple Lightning MFI Charging-Data Cable with Aluminum Housing KODIAK 6.6ft Apple Lightning MFI Charging-Data Cable with Aluminum Housing
Score 5/5 (3)
$18.95
Seidio Lightning USB Cable (1.0m) Seidio Lightning USB Cable (1.0m)
Score 4/5 (3)
$11.95
Seidio Lightning USB Cable (2.0m) Seidio Lightning USB Cable (2.0m)
Score 5/5 (1)
$16.95
Amzer MFi Certified Sync & Charge Lightning to USB Cable (6 Feet/1.8 Meters) Amzer MFi Certified Sync & Charge Lightning to USB Cable (6 Feet/1.8 Meters)
Score 5/5 (1)
$14.95
Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable
Score 4/5 (6)
$14.95
View All USB Cables

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks again for your excellent customer care - I will be back to shop with your company again, without a doubt."
- Matthew, TX