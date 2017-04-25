Ventev 6 in. Lightning Cable

Deal of the Day!

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 25th Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

Flat & tangle-resistant, Ventev 6 in. chargesync cables are engineered to support higher output chargers, delivering up to 2.4A for Apple Lightning devices. Great length for portable battery chargers.

Perfect length to use with portable battery chargers

Flat cable design for easy, tangle-free wrapping

Convenient charging from any standard USB port

Made For iPod iPhone iPad (MFI) Certified

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.