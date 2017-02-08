Ventev 2A Lightning Car Charger with USB Port

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 08th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Getting from here to there in your vehicle isn't always quick and easy. Not having a car charger on hand can make things even more difficult, especially if navigation is the key component to arriving at your destination. With Ventev's 2A Lightning Car Charger with USB port you can keep your device juiced up while your passenger does the same, right off your cable!

This dual output car charger works with any lightning device including Apple iPhone. Whether you're charging a tablet or smarpthone, you'll get a quick and efficient charge without any additional fuss. The additional USB port is even illuminated for easy access during the evening.

Never leave home without Ventev's Lightning Car Charger with USB port. It's great for long trips and beneficial to anyone who rides with!

Features:

Dual output car charger

Works with lightning devices

Illuminated USB port

Input: 12V

Output: 5V, 1A + 1A (5W each port)

Charge 2 devices simultaneously

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.