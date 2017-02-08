Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Ventev 2A Lightning Car Charger with USB Port

Product Description

Getting from here to there in your vehicle isn't always quick and easy. Not having a car charger on hand can make things even more difficult, especially if navigation is the key component to arriving at your destination. With Ventev's 2A Lightning Car Charger with USB port you can keep your device juiced up while your passenger does the same, right off your cable!

This dual output car charger works with any lightning device including Apple iPhone. Whether you're charging a tablet or smarpthone, you'll get a quick and efficient charge without any additional fuss. The additional USB port is even illuminated for easy access during the evening.

Never leave home without Ventev's Lightning Car Charger with USB port. It's great for long trips and beneficial to anyone who rides with!

Features:

  • Dual output car charger
  • Works with lightning devices
  • Illuminated USB port
  • Input: 12V
  • Output: 5V, 1A + 1A (5W each port)
  • Charge 2 devices simultaneously 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

