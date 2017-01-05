Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels

TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels Blue
Blue
Part# A21876
Mnf# USHS3.5GBL-T
Discontinued
TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels Red
Red
Part# A21877
Mnf# USHS3.5GRD-T
[[inventory_21877]]
TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels Green
Green
Part# A21878
Mnf# USHS3.5GG-T
[[inventory_21878]]
TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels White
White
Part# A21879
Mnf# USHS3.5GW-T
[[inventory_21879]]
TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels

Product Description

TUNZ Headphones were designed for form, fit and function. People ask for headphones that fit, not fall out and are comfortable to wear without pushing the earpiece deep into the sensitive ear cavity. We set out to achieve a comfortable and secure fit to meet the needs of extreme athletes. If we could accomplish this we would satisfy all users and nations. Mission accomplished. The Active Gels ear-buds are a super soft, lightweight design offering a secure and comfy fit for all ears. Three sizes also ensure that the gels fit most comfortably in most ears. The fit difference is dramatic, as is the sound.

With noise insulation technology, booming bass and clear crisp highs, TUNZ packs a punch. The in-line microphone with single button controller provides one-touch switching from calling to music. Listeners can pause, play, answer incomingcalls or reject incoming calls. All smartphone audio prompts; ringtones, text tones and email tones, are captured clearly over TUNZ.

The TUNZ Stereo headphones utilize a flat cable and silicone design for maximum comfort andperformance. Available in 5 colors; 3 vibrant duo-tones, 1 solid white and 1 solid black.

Features:

  • Flat silicone cable design for flexibility, durability, comfort and fit
  • In-line microphone with one-button controller for seamless multi-functionality
  • 3 Sizes of Active Gels create a secure comfortable fit for all users 
  • Exceptional sounds quality with deep rich bass and clear crisp highs
  • Available in 5-color combinations
  • Includes a slim, soft stitched quick-open carrying bag pocket
  • A cable clip is included to position and secure the cable as desired

Specs:

  • Type: In-Stereo Earphone 
  • Driver Unit: Φ8mm 
  • Sensitivity: 116dB (S.P.L at 1KHz)
  • Impedance 16Ω
  • Frequency Range: 20Hz-20KHz 
  • Rated Power: 3mW 
  • Max. Power: 10mW 
  • Cable: 1.2m±0.03m (TPE) 
  • Plug: Φ3.5mm(gold)
  • extra: S/L eartips

In The Box

TYLT Tunz Stereo Headphones, 3 Stand ear gels and 3 Active Gels, A quick open carrying bag, A cable management clip, 1 user manual

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

