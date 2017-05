Want it by Thursday, May 18? Order in the next 9 hours & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The POWERPLANT Portable Back-Up Charger has a built-in battery that can provide nearly two full charges to most smartphones. The built-in FLEX charging arm with Apple Lightning connector means you can leave your USB cables at home, while on the go. Designed for high-demand power users, the POWERPLANT can rapidly charge one mobile device or simultaneously charge two mobile devices at the same time. Convenient LEDs indicate the remaining battery capacity so you can ensure you're never stranded without juice.



POWERPLANT's 2.1 Amp circuit will rapidly charge today's smartphones and most tablets as well. With a fully-charged 5200mAh Lithium-Ion battery, it can provide a smartphone with two full charges or two smartphones with up to one full charge each. The POWERPLANT automatically starts charging when a mobile device is plugged in. It automatic shuts off to help ensure conservation of valuable battery life, so that energy is saved and available for when you need it most. The POWERPLANT can be recharged by plugging any Micro-USB charger into it - whether it's at home or in the car.

Features:

5200mAh for plenty of charging power

Built-in Flex Arm for charging on the go

Universal USB Socket for charging any USB device

Rapid charge or charging 2 devices simultaneously

LED Battery level Indicator lights

Automatic shut-off

Will retain a single charge for up to one year

Specs:

Battery Cell: Lithium Ion

Battery Capacity: 5200mAh

Output Voltage: 4.75 - 5.75 Volts

Output Current: 2.1Amps

Battery Charge Time: 6-7 hours

Dimensions: 78 x 44 x 33mm

Weight: 5.4 ounces

Includes:

POWERPLANT Universal Battery Pack w/ Lightning Connector

Micro USB Charging Cable

User Guide

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

