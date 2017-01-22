Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Tru Protection Anti-Glare Film Set for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Tru Protection
List Price: $14.95
Price: $10.00
You Save:  $4.95 (33% Off)
2-Pack
Part# A19172
Mnf# TRU1276
In Stock
Tru Protection Anti-Glare Film Set for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

Protection is a must for your display. Truprotection has utilized the highest grade materials and cutting-edge technologies to create a screen film worthy of protecting your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6. Equipped with a high-gloss crystal finish and specially formulated for the display, installation is simple with an innovative static cling adhesive and a precise die-cut fit.

Set includes 2 HD Anti Glare front screen films that resist fingerprints and smudges. With added protection from scratches, dirt and dust these protectors leave no sticky residue if removed.

Features:

  • Protective top coat
  • High quality PET film
  • Advanced polymer resin
  • Static cling adhesion
  • 4H coating
  • Does not interfere with responsiveness
  • No residue when removed
  • Dry installation

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

