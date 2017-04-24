Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7 Plus

Want it by Tuesday, April 25? Order in the next 6 hours and 20 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Spigen Thin Fit is the second thinnest in the Spigen family! Spigen Thin Fit was crafted for the minimalists that desire to keep their iPhone 7 Plus protected and pocket-friendly. The Thin Fit is made of premium polycarbonate that makes it extremely lightweight and bulk-free. The case provides an opening for all buttons for simple accessibility as well as a slot for magnetic car mounts.





Form-fitted to ensure exact fit and pocket-freindliness

Includes a slot to ensure compatibility with magnetic car mounts

Hard PC keeps the iPhone 7 Plus lightweight, scratch-free

Open buttons offer original click aqnd quick accessibility

