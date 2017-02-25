Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7

Want it by Tuesday, February 28? Order in the next 51 hours and 57 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Spigen Thin Fit is the second thinnest in the Spigen family! Spigen Thin Fit was crafted for the minimalists that desire to keep their iPhone 7 protected and pocket-friendly. The Thin Fit is made of premium polycarbonate that makes it extremely lightweight and bulk-free. The case provides an opening for all buttons for simple accessibility as well as a slot for magnetic car mounts.





Form-fitted to ensure exact fit and pocket-freindliness

Includes a slot to ensure compatibility with magnetic car mounts

Hard PC keeps the iPhone 7 lightweight, scratch-free

Open buttons offer original click aqnd quick accessibility

