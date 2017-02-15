Spigen Apple Watch Stand S330 for Apple Watch 42MM, Watch 38MM

Deal of the Day Wed 15th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!
The Watch Stand for the Apple Watch 42MM or Watch 38MM is constructed of flexible TPU and premium aluminum for a solid build that supports the watch at a stable and comfortable viewing angle. It features a circular cut-out to securely fit the charger beneath the watch. The smart design and sleek appearance make for an effortless simplification of managing your watch off the wrist and on the desk or night stand.
Works with: Apple Watch 42MM, Watch 38MM
