Speck Products CandyShell Fit for Apple Watch 38MM

Product Description

Candy Shell Fit is compatible with Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, and Apple Watch Edition. The Candy Shell Fit protects your Apple Watch 38MM and lets users wear it through their day without worry of scratches, drops, bumps etc. It works almost like a helmet -- added protection when users need it. The durable design wraps the full bezel, around the perimeter of the Apple Watch while leaving the buttons and the face fully accessible. A hard exterior resists impact and the soft, shock-absorbing interior guards against bumps, knocks and other collisions. A surprising slim profile minimizes bulk to the Apple Watch. Proven protection and sleek design backed by a one-year warranty. Long live having it all!

Product Features:

Durable design wraps the perimeter of the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport or Apple Watch Edition while leaving buttons and crown fully accessible.

Hard, impact-resisting exterior and soft, shock-absorbing interior guard against bumps, knocks, and other collisions in a surprisingly slim profile.

Durable materials flex on and off easily for convenience on-the-go.

Sleek, slim design adds minimal bulk to Apple Watch.

Candy Shell Fit underwent durability and accelerated life testing against extreme temperatures, cracks, and abrasions.

