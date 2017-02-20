Skech Universal Folio Case for 7-8 inch Tablets for iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini

Want it by Tuesday, February 21? Order in the next 7 hours and 3 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The Universal case is professional looking, minimalistic, and easy to put on your tablet - any tablet.

The adjustable straps and bar system keep the tablet in place, while the unique back folding feature allows for full camera functionality, regardless of what type of tablet you use.

The Universal folio also has a durable, water-repellent exterior with soft lining that will feel comfortable to the touch in daily use.

Features:

All around protection - front, back, and sides

Unique back folding feature for camera functionality

Adjustable strap and bar system for snug fit

Minimal bulk & weight

Full access to all ports and controls

Works with: iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini

