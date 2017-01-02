Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Skech Slim View Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

List Price: $19.99
Price: $10.00
You Save:  $9.99 (50% Off)
Skech Slim View Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

Get the protection that you need for your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 while getting a peek at your incoming calls without even opening the case!

This unique iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 flip case opens like a book and provides a clear window on the front for seeing the time and who's hitting you up. The back plastic cover keeps a slim form, leaving bulkiness out of the picture.

Not only do you get front and back protection, but there's also complete access to your device's camera, buttons, charging port and headphone jack while the case is on.

Features:

  • Flip-style case
  • Opens like a book
  • Caller ID view
  • Window on front flap
  • Slim and lightweight
  • Access to all device features
  • Durable polycarbonate rear shell

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

