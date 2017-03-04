Skech Bounce Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Tuesday, March 7? Order in the next 53 hours and 3 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The Bounce Case from Skech wraps two layers of reliable protection around your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 while maintaining a slim form factor and access to all your functions.

The inner-most layer is a shock absorbing silicone that conforms perfectly to your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6, surrounded by a hard polycarbonate shell that's smooth to the touch. With both layers combined you get ultimate drop protection without unnecessary bulk!

The skin also provides enhanced button protection while the ports are left open for easy access when it's time to plug in your charger or headphones. The Bounce Case is smart and simple—everything you need for casual damage control without the huge price tag.

Features:

Dual-layer protection

Shock absorbing silicone core

Smooth polycarbonate outer shell

Enhanced button protection

Access to all device features (camera, ports, display)

Slim form factor

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

