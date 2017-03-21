Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Seidio VITREO Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 7, iPhone 6/6S

Seidio VITREO Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 7, iPhone 6/6S

Product Description

Seidio's VITREO is a tempered glass material that utilizes advanced technology to shield and protect most Apple iPhone. Made from a high grade glass with a 9H hardness rating, VITREO™ is shatterproof, allowing it to absorb more impact than your regular PET screen protector and prevent damage from occurring to your screen. The precise tapered edges protect the weakest points on most Apple iPhone to make the VITREO™ reliable and more durable against breakage. The VITREO™ surface feels just like most Apple iPhone screen without interfering with touch sensitivity or optical clarity while giving you an extraordinary level of protection. The design and lightweight material will provide peace of mind no matter what comes in contact with most Apple iPhone.

  • High grade tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating prevents damage in the event of scratches and abrasions
  • Tapered (rounded) edges provide a premium and more aesthetically enhanced profile for your device*
  • Engineered to reinforce the strength of the critical points of impact which results in prolonged durability
  • Oleophobic coating resists marks and smudges with advanced technology that reduces the appearance of fingerprints
  • Promotes touch sensitivity and enhances optical clarity
  • Easy installation without bubbling and lifting
  • Glass is only 0.33 mm (0.01 in) thin


Package Contains:

- VITREO Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Microfiber Cloth
- Alcohol Wipe
- Plastic Pick
- Dust Removal Stickers

*Please note that cut is smaller than actual screen size

This product is compatible with our SURFACE™, SURFACE™ with Metal Kickstand, SURFACE (New), SURFACE (New) with Metal Kickstand, DILEX™ Pro with Metal Kickstand, CONVERT® with Metal Kickstand, LEDGER™, TETRA™, and TETRA™ Pro cases. This product is not guaranteed to be compatible with other manufacturers' products.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

