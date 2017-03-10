Want it by Monday, March 13? Order in the next 4 hours and 23 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus TETRA Case adds an advanced design to your typical bumper case with its geometrically shaped corners and CNC-machined aluminum edging.

These unique iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus bumper cases fit perfectly around the edges of your device and feature raised side buttons for quick and easy access when you need it most. Even with the combination of aluminum and shock absorbent TPU, the TETRA Case is amazingly thin and lightweight—making unncessary bulk a thing of the past.

The front and back of your iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus are left exposed, contributing to the TETRA's overall low-profile design. However, thanks to the bumper's form, the front and back remains elevated from flat surfaces, keeping your screen and camera safe from scuffs and scratches at all times.

Features:

Precision CNC-machined aluminum

Shock absorbent TPU

Geometrically shaped corners for advanced impact protection

Thin and lightweight design

Raised side buttons for quick and easy access

Access to all ports

Elevates display and camera to prevent scratches

Easy installation

Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

