Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Seidio
List Price: $34.95
Price: $18.87
You Save:  $16.08 (46% Off)
Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand Black
Black
Part# A20286
Mnf# CSRSIPH6LK-BK
In Stock
Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus + Seidio SURFACE Holster for iPhone 6/6S Plus
SURFACE Reveal w/ KSSURFACE Holster

$43.82
Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Product Description

The SURFACE Reveal Case by Seidio is the ultimate low-profile iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case; combining a super-slim design with a protective outer shell that reveals the apple logo on the back.

The exterior of the iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus SURFACE Reveal Case features a custom soft coating that provides additional grip to help prevent accidental drops. The interior also has a soft padding that ensures the back of your device stays safe from rubbing.

In addition to its low-profile design, the SURFACE Reveal Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it a sure solution for anyone shopping for a casual, slim iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case.

Features:

  • Low-profile design
  • Protective polycarbonate shell
  • Reveals Apple logo on back of device
  • Built-in retractable kickstand
  • Soft exterior coating for added grip
  • Soft padded interior prevents rubbing
  • Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons
  • Slide-together design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5
2 total ratings
(1 reviews)
50% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
50% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Good solid case
User: Brian R, Feb 17, 2015
Pros: Kickstand adds minimal bulk to case
Cons: -
I gave this case 4 out of 5 stars. It is a good looking case that adds minimal bulk to the phone, Including the kickstand. The kickstand adds a very small bump to the bottom portion of the phone. I dont love the cut outs, I wish they covered the buttons like the Apple cases do but it is fine. Having the kickstand is a very nice feature.

