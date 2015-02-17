Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Want it by Friday, March 3? Order in the next 8 hours and 47 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The SURFACE Reveal Case by Seidio is the ultimate low-profile iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case; combining a super-slim design with a protective outer shell that reveals the apple logo on the back.

The exterior of the iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus SURFACE Reveal Case features a custom soft coating that provides additional grip to help prevent accidental drops. The interior also has a soft padding that ensures the back of your device stays safe from rubbing.

In addition to its low-profile design, the SURFACE Reveal Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it a sure solution for anyone shopping for a casual, slim iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case.

Low-profile design

Protective polycarbonate shell

Reveals Apple logo on back of device

Built-in retractable kickstand

Soft exterior coating for added grip

Soft padded interior prevents rubbing

Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons

Slide-together design

Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

