Seidio SURFACE Case for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Deal of the Day Wed 04th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!
The SURFACE Case by Seidio is the ultimate low-profile iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case; combining a super-slim design with a protective outer shell.
The exterior of the iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus SURFACE Case features a custom soft coating that provides additional grip to help prevent accidental drops. The interior also has a soft padding that ensures the back of your device stays safe from rubbing.
In addition to its low-profile design, the SURFACE Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it a sure solution for anyone shopping for a casual, slim iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case.
Features:
- Low-profile design
- Protective polycarbonate shell
- Soft exterior coating for added grip
- Soft padded interior prevents rubbing
- Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons
- Slide-together design
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.
Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus