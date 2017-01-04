Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Seidio SURFACE Case for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Seidio
List Price: $29.95
Price: $15.00
You Save:  $14.95 (50% Off)
Seidio SURFACE Case for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus + Seidio SURFACE Holster for iPhone 6/6S Plus
SURFACE Case
SURFACE Holster

$39.95
Seidio SURFACE Case for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 04th Jan 2017

The SURFACE Case by Seidio is the ultimate low-profile iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case; combining a super-slim design with a protective outer shell.

The exterior of the iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus SURFACE Case features a custom soft coating that provides additional grip to help prevent accidental drops. The interior also has a soft padding that ensures the back of your device stays safe from rubbing.

In addition to its low-profile design, the SURFACE Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it a sure solution for anyone shopping for a casual, slim iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case.

Features:

  • Low-profile design
  • Protective polycarbonate shell
  • Soft exterior coating for added grip
  • Soft padded interior prevents rubbing
  • Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons
  • Slide-together design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

