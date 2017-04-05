Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  

Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus

Other iPhone 7 Plus accessories by Seidio
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $39.95
Price: $29.95
You Save:  $10.00 (25% Off)
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand Kryptek Typhon
Kryptek Typhon
Part# A24945
Mnf# CSR7IPH7LK-K2
In Stock
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand Kryptek Pontus
Kryptek Pontus
Part# A24946
Mnf# CSR7IPH7LK-K4
In Stock
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand Kryptek Highlander
Kryptek Highlander
Part# A24947
Mnf# CSR7IPH7LK-K1
In Stock
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand Kryptek Yeti
Kryptek Yeti
Part# A24948
Mnf# CSR7IPH7LK-K3
In Stock
SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand + SURFACE Holster
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand
Seidio SURFACE Holster
Save an additional 8%
$54.90 $50.50
Want it by Thursday, April 6? Order in the next 8 hours and 13 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 05th Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

Seidio has partnered with one of the leading camouflage producers, Kryptek, to create a truly unique iPhone 7 Plus case that pushes slim protection to the limit. That’s a case of better design.

  • Features exclusively licensed Kryptek patterns for a truly unique look that pushes design to the limit
  • Hydro transfer process provides seamless integration of the pattern with the case that won’t chip or scratch off
  • Amazingly thin design at just 2mm thick with a Polycarbonate exterior layer that features our signature soft touch coating
  • TPU inner layer adds an extra layer of protection with Hexguard technology that helps dissipate shock in the event of impact
  • Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for media viewing that securely snaps back into place when not in use
  • Detailed pattern and production process make sure no two cases are ever exactly the same to provide a truly unique experience

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
Case-Mate Naked Tough Case for iPhone 7 Plus Case-Mate Naked Tough Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$29.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7 Plus Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$13.95
View All Hard Cases

My iPhone 7 Plus

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Once again thank you for your wonderful customer service. I deal in the customer service industry everyday and really appreciate it when I come across a company that does an above average job of customer service. I will give you the best compliment that I know of - I will refer you to others."
- Casey, FL