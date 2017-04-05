Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus

Want it by Thursday, April 6? Order in the next 8 hours and 13 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Seidio has partnered with one of the leading camouflage producers, Kryptek, to create a truly unique iPhone 7 Plus case that pushes slim protection to the limit. That’s a case of better design.

Features exclusively licensed Kryptek patterns for a truly unique look that pushes design to the limit

Hydro transfer process provides seamless integration of the pattern with the case that won’t chip or scratch off

Amazingly thin design at just 2mm thick with a Polycarbonate exterior layer that features our signature soft touch coating

TPU inner layer adds an extra layer of protection with Hexguard technology that helps dissipate shock in the event of impact

Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for media viewing that securely snaps back into place when not in use

Detailed pattern and production process make sure no two cases are ever exactly the same to provide a truly unique experience

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

