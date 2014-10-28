Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Seidio Spring-Clip Holster for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Seidio
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $29.95
Price: $20.00
You Save:  $9.95 (33% Off)
Part# A19224
Mnf# HLIPH6LAS
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, January 24? Order in the next 54 hours and 10 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Seidio Spring-Clip Holster for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 21st Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

When it comes to keeping your iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus by your side, you want a holster you can rely on to make sure it stays secured while you bust through your daily activities.

Even if your day becomes a little more hectic than you expected, the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus Spring Clip Holster keeps your device clipped in tight, no matter the hustle and bustle. Just snap this low-profile holster to your belt, pants or bag and pop in your device. The top spring clip is extremely tough and ensures the safety of your iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus while providing quick-release access when you need to answer a call, text or email.

What about screen protection? Many casual clips don't offer protection against scratches and we know how important your display is. Luckily this iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus holster keeps it clean with a soft felt lining, so when you clip your device face-in, it protects against the elements.

Comfort is always a must with a solid iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus holster. If you can't adjust your clip angle for a particular activity like driving or even just sitting, it becomes an uncomfortable hassle. The main clip on this holster provides seven different positions you can rotate to, ranging from vertical to horizontal. Your comfort's covered.

Features:

  • Durable spring clip
  • Easy access and removal
  • Soft felt lining to protect screen
  • Face-in design
  • Rotating clip for vertical or horizontal positions
  • Works with a bare phone only

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Related Products


Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable

Just $14.95
Seidio VITREO Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Just $19.95
Apple USB Power Adapter with 3.3ft. Lightning USB Cable

Just $23.95
Naztech MFi Lightning Charge & Sync Super Dock

Just $22.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
7 total ratings
(3 reviews)
43% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
43% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
14% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Clip case excellent
User: Royce D, Nov 6, 2014
This is an wonderful clip for your iphone6 plus
Star Star Star Star Star Clip case
User: Royce D, Oct 28, 2014
This is an excellent case. You want regret it.
Star Star Star Star Star Still has a defect
User: M K, Nov 18, 2014
Pros: -
Cons: Clip is cheap plastic and breaks after 1 month of use
This is the 6th Siedio spring clip holster I have purchased, and they have all failed at the same place on every one. I informed Siedio of this issue and there response was there is no defect in the holster.

Explore Similar Products

Smartphone Experts Oversized Vertical Holster for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus Smartphone Experts Oversized Vertical Holster for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus
$13.95
Krusell Hector 4XL Leather Case for iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Krusell Hector 4XL Leather Case for iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
Score 4.7/5 (9)
$26.95
Rugged QX NTX Horizontal Pouch for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus Rugged QX NTX Horizontal Pouch for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus
Score 3.7/5 (27)
$24.95
Nite Ize Clip Case Cargo Nite Ize Clip Case Cargo
Score 4.2/5 (95)
$12.95
Nite Ize Fits All Vertical Holster for iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Nite Ize Fits All Vertical Holster for iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
$6.95
View All Holsters

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA