Seidio Spring-Clip Holster for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

When it comes to keeping your iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus by your side, you want a holster you can rely on to make sure it stays secured while you bust through your daily activities.

Even if your day becomes a little more hectic than you expected, the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus Spring Clip Holster keeps your device clipped in tight, no matter the hustle and bustle. Just snap this low-profile holster to your belt, pants or bag and pop in your device. The top spring clip is extremely tough and ensures the safety of your iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus while providing quick-release access when you need to answer a call, text or email.

What about screen protection? Many casual clips don't offer protection against scratches and we know how important your display is. Luckily this iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus holster keeps it clean with a soft felt lining, so when you clip your device face-in, it protects against the elements.

Comfort is always a must with a solid iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus holster. If you can't adjust your clip angle for a particular activity like driving or even just sitting, it becomes an uncomfortable hassle. The main clip on this holster provides seven different positions you can rotate to, ranging from vertical to horizontal. Your comfort's covered.

Durable spring clip

Easy access and removal

Soft felt lining to protect screen

Face-in design

Rotating clip for vertical or horizontal positions

Works with a bare phone only

Works with: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

