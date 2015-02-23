Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Very nice compact case. Very protective and also classy
water test failed!
User: Vivianne M, Jul 21, 2016
Pros:
Cons:
TOO EXPENSIVE & FAILED WATER TEST!
Ok, so I followed the instruction and did the water test. It had water inside and failed. So as a benefit of a doubt, I tried it again but water was inside again. I am very disappointed! Did I get a dud? Also the home button is hard to use because of their built in screen protector. I dont even know how the thin plastic screen protects anything. Also your finger sticks to the scree and it does not allow you to freely use your touchscreen. Also the built in screen protector has dirt that wont come off! Oh soooo annoying! I hate this product! Waste of my time and money! Dont buy ever! Waste of money!
Failed First Time
User: Kimberly M, Feb 23, 2015
Pros:
None that I was able to experience
Cons:
Failed First Time Dropped
Phone fell out of my coat pocket on the way to car..hit sidewalk, came apart, phone landed in snow..I cant hear anyone who calls. Fried the earpiece port. Not sure how they will back this product up. Calling tonight..wish me luck.