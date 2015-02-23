Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Seidio
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Free Shipping!
List Price: $89.95
Price: $50.00
You Save:  $39.95 (44% Off)
Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus Black / Gray
Black / Gray
Part# A20092
Mnf# CSWIPH6L-BK
In Stock
Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus White / Gray
White / Gray
Part# A20093
Mnf# CSWIPH6L-WH
In Stock
Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus Frost
Frost
Part# A20509
Mnf# CSWIPH6L-CL
In Stock
Want it by Wednesday, January 18? Order in the next 48 hours and 23 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Fast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 15th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Protecting most Apple iPhone is not always easy, but Seidio’s OBEX utilizes advanced technology that not only safeguards your device against drops, but also keeps external elements like water, snow, mud, other liquids, dust, and sand from damaging your device.

The materials and design of this case ensure that most Apple iPhone is protected at the highest level possible. While the curvature provides a secure grip and absorbs shock if your device is dropped, the built-in screen protector promotes touch sensitivity and clarity. Waterproof membranes prevent external matter from entering the microphone and speakers while maintaining sound quality. OBEX will give you the ultimate protection anytime, anywhere.

Waterproof

  • Case exceeds IP68 rating
  • Critical points of entry are blocked by two-stages of protection
  • Anti-reflection glass protects camera lens
  • Waterproof membranes shield the microphones and speakers while maintaining sound quality

Drop Protection

  • Exceeds the MIL-STD-810G test, which evaluates the case from 4 feet drops at multiple angles
  • Internal structure is designed to protect most Apple iPhone in the event that it is dropped or compressed
  • Combines Polycarbonate and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) materials
  • Raised edges on the case and the 4H hardness rated screen protector create a barrier from external elements

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 3.4Score 3.4Score 3.4Score 3.4Score 3.4
5 total ratings
(3 reviews)
60% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
40% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Great case
User: Michael M, Apr 27, 2015
Pros: Small, but effective
Cons: None
Very nice compact case. Very protective and also classy
Star Star Star Star Star water test failed!
User: Vivianne M, Jul 21, 2016
Pros: -
Cons: TOO EXPENSIVE & FAILED WATER TEST!
Ok, so I followed the instruction and did the water test. It had water inside and failed. So as a benefit of a doubt, I tried it again but water was inside again. I am very disappointed! Did I get a dud? Also the home button is hard to use because of their built in screen protector. I dont even know how the thin plastic screen protects anything. Also your finger sticks to the scree and it does not allow you to freely use your touchscreen. Also the built in screen protector has dirt that wont come off! Oh soooo annoying! I hate this product! Waste of my time and money! Dont buy ever! Waste of money!
Star Star Star Star Star Failed First Time
User: Kimberly M, Feb 23, 2015
Pros: None that I was able to experience
Cons: Failed First Time Dropped
Phone fell out of my coat pocket on the way to car..hit sidewalk, came apart, phone landed in snow..I cant hear anyone who calls. Fried the earpiece port. Not sure how they will back this product up. Calling tonight..wish me luck.

Explore Similar Products

Aquapac Waterproof Phone Case Aquapac Waterproof Phone Case
Score 4.1/5 (179)
$24.95
OverBoard Waterproof Case OverBoard Waterproof Case
Score 4/5 (147)
$19.95
OverBoard Waterproof Smart Phone Case OverBoard Waterproof Smart Phone Case
Score 4/5 (40)
$29.95
OverBoard Waterproof Pro-Sport Arm Pack OverBoard Waterproof Pro-Sport Arm Pack
Score 4.5/5 (22)
$27.95
Optrix XD5 Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5 Optrix XD5 Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5
Score 5/5 (1)
Free Shipping
$69.95
View All Waterproof Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for you great service, everything you say is fact and I like that!"
- Rino, CA