Seidio OBEX Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Protecting most Apple iPhone is not always easy, but Seidio’s OBEX utilizes advanced technology that not only safeguards your device against drops, but also keeps external elements like water, snow, mud, other liquids, dust, and sand from damaging your device.

The materials and design of this case ensure that most Apple iPhone is protected at the highest level possible. While the curvature provides a secure grip and absorbs shock if your device is dropped, the built-in screen protector promotes touch sensitivity and clarity. Waterproof membranes prevent external matter from entering the microphone and speakers while maintaining sound quality. OBEX will give you the ultimate protection anytime, anywhere.

Waterproof

Case exceeds IP68 rating

Critical points of entry are blocked by two-stages of protection

Anti-reflection glass protects camera lens

Waterproof membranes shield the microphones and speakers while maintaining sound quality

Drop Protection

Exceeds the MIL-STD-810G test, which evaluates the case from 4 feet drops at multiple angles

Internal structure is designed to protect most Apple iPhone in the event that it is dropped or compressed

Combines Polycarbonate and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) materials

Raised edges on the case and the 4H hardness rated screen protector create a barrier from external elements

