Seidio LUMA Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Seidio
List Price: $29.95
Price: $18.87
You Save:  $11.08 (37% Off)
Part# A22398
Mnf# CSLIPH6L
In Stock
Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 23rd Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

The LUMA case is your new personal assistant!

The case makes sure you don't miss notifications by using your device's LED camera flash to disperse colorful light throughout the clear body. This not only personalizes your device, but it also gives you an unparalleled case experience. The light is reflected through the back and sides, so you never have to worry about missing anything no matter how you set your device down. Color plates can be quickly and easily swapped out to allow the color of the light to fit your desired mood, and five (5) color choices give you plenty of customization. You'll be the envy of your all your friends, so what are you waiting for -- light up your life!

Features:

  • Solid double injection construction provides durable protection with see-through clear design to show off your device 
  • Polycarbonate backing provides strong protection while the TPU sides protect your buttons and absorb shock
  • Uses your device’s flash to disperse colorful light throughout the case
  • Never miss a notification with lights to alert you when received
  • Quick and easy installation of interchangeable color plates allow you to pick the color for any mood

Product Contains: 

  • LUMA case
  • Five (5) color plates (white, green, yellow, blue, and red)
  • Extra screw
  • 8 cm screwdriver

 

Note Please follow the instructions below to turn on the LED flash when receiving incoming notifications (iOS 9): 

1) Go to Settings

2) Go to General

3) Go to Accessibility

4) Under Hearing turn on LED Flash for Alerts

Your device will now light up when you receive incoming calls and messages.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may slightly differ from actual product appearance.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
2 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
