Seidio Lightning USB Cable (2.0m)

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Seidio
Seidio Lightning USB Cable (2.0m)

Product Description

Seidio’s Lightning Cable with high connectivity is a great way to keep most Apple iPhone charged and updated for use. With an Apple MFi certification, the cable has been tested and is approved to be 100% compatible with all Lightning devices. It features a premium, smooth finish nylon braided cable that will not tangle and allows your device to sync and charge simultaneously with transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps via USB 2.0 (24AWG). The slim Lightning connector has been tested and will work with all Seidio cases (excluding OBEX).

  • Apple Lightning (Male) to Standard USB 2.0 (Male) Connectors
  • Apple MFi Certified for 100% compatibility with all Lightning devices
  • 2.0m long charging cable (excluding connectors) perfect for use with a computer
  • Smooth finish Nylon braided cable increases durability and longevity without tangling
  • High connectivity cable for better charging and more stable connection for up to 480 Mbps data transfer speed via USB 2.0 (24 AWG)

 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

