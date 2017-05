Want it by Wednesday, May 3? Order in the next 8 hours and 11 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The INTEGO™ case is perfect for those who want durable protection for their iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus without compromising a sleek look. Made of high grade polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, the dual-layer design works by providing shock absorption shield during impact and drops. The built-in screen protector eliminates the need of a separate screen guard and protects the screen from scratches while maintaining touch sensitivity.

Build in screen protector for all around protection

Advanced dual-layer design

Provides impact and shock resistance during accidental drops

Rugged protection in a sleeker design

Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus