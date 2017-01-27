Seidio DILEX Pro with Kickstand for iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Want it by Monday, January 30? Order in the next 2 hours and 38 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus DILEX Pro Case with kickstand by Seidio balances next-level, hybrid protection with a slim profile and convenient design.

This hybrid iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus case combines two layers of shock absorbing protection; a compact, silicone core underneath a strong polycarbonate exterior that wraps around the back and impact points.

Notably the most unique feature of this iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hybrid case is the magnetic kickstand on the back. This retractable stand comes in handy when watching movies, slideshows or displaying your calendar or clock in a landscape position. When you're done using the kickstand, it simply snaps back into the DILEX Pro Case, retaining its sleek form.

Unlike many hybrid cases on the market, the DILEX Pro Case is one of the most attenuated skin/hard case combinations available. It's comfortable to keep in your pocket or purse, without the struggle of removing such style cases.

In addition to its dual-layer design, the DILEX Pro Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it a sure solution for anyone shopping for a rugged and convenient iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone 6 Plus hard case.

Features:

Sleek, dual-layer design

Shock absorbing silicone core

Strong polycarbonate exterior

Durable protection at main impact points

Magnetic kickstand for landscape viewing

Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons

Easy to grip and store in pocket or purse

Works with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

