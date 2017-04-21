Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  

Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus

Other iPhone 7 Plus accessories by Seidio
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $34.95
Price: $20.00
You Save:  $14.95 (43% Off)
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Black / Black
Black / Black
Part# A24938
Mnf# CST5IPH7LK-BKK
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Midnight Blue / Gray
Midnight Blue / Gray
Part# A24939
Mnf# CST5IPH7LK-MBG
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Dark Red / Black
Dark Red / Black
Part# A24940
Mnf# CST5IPH7LK-DRK
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Gold / Black
Gold / Black
Part# A24941
Mnf# CST5IPH7LK-GDK
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Rose Gold / Chocolate Brown
Rose Gold / Chocolate Brown
Part# A24942
Mnf# CST5IPH7LK-RGC
In Stock
DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand + Apple iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus/7 Plus DILEX Holster
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand
Seidio DILEX Holster

$44.95
Want it by Monday, April 24? Order in the next 8 hours and 34 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Fri 21st Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

We’re taking the DILEX to new heights and offering drop protection that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX iPhone 7 Plus case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents. Whether you’re busy at the office or out adventuring, your phone will stay protected from all of life’s obstacles.

  • Raised edges lift your iPhone 7 Plus screen and camera lens away from surfaces
  • Unique, high impact corner design protects your phone with military grade drop protection
  • Precision cutouts for ports and controls allow for easy access with TPU coverings to protect your volume and power buttons
  • Unique Hexguard™ Technology cushions your device during impact for additional protection
  • Slim design is only 3.6mm thin with a dual layer design featuring Polycarbonate outer layer and TPU inner layer
  • Built-in, indestructible metal kickstand allows for sturdy multimedia viewing which easily snaps back when not in use
  • Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
$39.95
Case-Mate Naked Tough Case for iPhone 7 Plus Case-Mate Naked Tough Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$29.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
View All Hard Cases

My iPhone 7 Plus

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thank you very much. That is excellent service in a time when customer service is non existent in most companies. I will look forward to doing more business with you in the future"
- Jim, CA