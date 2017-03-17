Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7

Want it by Monday, March 20? Order in the next 2 hours and 31 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Fri 17th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

We’re taking the DILEX to new heights and offering drop protection that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX iPhone 7 case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents. Whether you’re busy at the office or out adventuring, your phone will stay protected from all of life’s obstacles.

Raised edges lift your iPhone 7 screen and camera lens away from surfaces

Unique, high impact corner design protects your phone with military grade drop protection

Precision cutouts for ports and controls allow for easy access with TPU coverings to protect your volume and power buttons

Unique Hexguard™ Technology cushions your device during impact for additional protection

Slim design is only 3.6mm thin with a dual layer design featuring Polycarbonate outer layer and TPU inner layer

Built-in, indestructible metal kickstand allows for sturdy multimedia viewing which easily snaps back when not in use

Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.