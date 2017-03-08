Seidio DILEX Case (with kickstand) for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Want it by Thursday, March 9? Order in the next 9 hours and 15 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Created for those that have and want to maintain their active lifestyle in mind, the Seidio DILEX Case provides great shock and impact absorption while adding minimal bulk to your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5.

This two-layer case features a compact and lightweight rubber polymer with a precisely positioned hard skeleton for added protection. The arachnid design of the skeleton extends out to protect vulnerable parts of your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, such as the corners and sides.

Features:

Obtain maximum protection with minimal thickness

Interior casing made from highly durable and impact absorbing polymer

Hard exterior skeleton is finished with Seidio's signature rubberized coating and provides extra protection at the corners and sides

Case will not interfere with photo quality or flash

Easy to put in and pull out of your pocket or purse and finger grooves for easy gripping

The power and volume buttons are covered but remain functional while all other ports and controls are open and accessible

Retractable kickstand for convenient viewing

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

