Pelican Marine Waterproof Case for iPhone 7

Want it by Tuesday, February 7? Order in the next 57 hours and 25 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 04th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Pelican Products, the leader in mission-critical equipment protection, has been trusted by professionals for over 35 years. The same Pelican DNA that has protected our armed forces, emergency and scientific equipment through the harshest environments on Earth is now available to protect your iPhone 7. The Pelican Marine case shields your iPhone 7 from the elements: water, snow, dirt, and dust. Our slim five layer shell protects your smartphone and its screen from scratches, impacts and drops.

Waterproof - IP68 protection for complete and continuous submersion under water

Tested to Military Specifications to survive multiple drops

Constructed of impact absorbing materials (elastomer inside a rigid polycarbonate shell)

Scratch resistant coated screen protector

Slim design with soft-touch over-mold is easy to hold and won't slide off surfaces.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.