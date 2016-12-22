olloclip 4-IN-1 Lens System for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

User Ratings & Opinions
|Product description is incorrect
User: Phillip U, Dec 22, 2016
|Aside from the incorrect spelling of flair in the very first sentence, the description mentions a 10x to 15x zoom capability. This is incorrect. As mentioned later in the description there are separate 10x and 15x macro lenses. Macro is completely different from zoom which implies a focal length that can be adjusted without removing the lens. The term zoom is commonly coupled with lenses that provide telephoto capability. The 10x and 15x macro lenses in this kit are not telephoto lenses. They will not make objects that are far away appear closer. The will magnify objects that are close to the lens thus enabling focus on small subjects such as insects.
