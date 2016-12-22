Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
olloclip 4-IN-1 Lens System for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Other Apple iPhone accessories by olloclip
olloclip 4-IN-1 Lens System for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Product Description

Have you ever wanted to add more flare to photo's taken with your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 to make them look more professional? With the Olloclip 4-in-1 Lens System you can! Pick your desired style: Fisheye, Wide-Angle or Zoom 10X to 15X!

This unique iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 camera accessory snaps on around your device quickly and easily. It's small enough to keep in your pocket and in the palm of your hand. On one side of the lens you have your Fisheye, which captures around a 180-degree field-of-view as well as an extremely detailed 15X macro lens that has a 12mm focus distance. On the other side you'll find the Wide-Angle lens which captures double the amount of your standard iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 camera, along with the 10X macro lens that has an 18mm focus distance.

Never before have you seen this kind of versatility with your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 camera! The entire lens system is composed of an anodized aircraft grade aluminum in conjunction with a precision ground, coated glass for the lenses. Where the Olloclip attaches to your device is made of a soft plastic, ensuring a scratch-free and secure fit.

Now there's nothing holding you back from being the photographer you were meant to be. Grab the 4-in-1 Lens System for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 today!

Features:

  • Fisheye lens captures approximately a 180-degree field of view
  • Wide angle lens approximately doubles the field of view
  • 10x macro lens has an approximate focus distance of 18mm
  • 15x macro lens has an approximate focus distance of 12mm
  • Made of anodized aircraft grade aluminum
  • Precision ground, coated glass lenses
  • Soft plastic attachment system

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Star Star Star Star Star Product description is incorrect
User: Phillip U, Dec 22, 2016
Aside from the incorrect spelling of flair in the very first sentence, the description mentions a 10x to 15x zoom capability. This is incorrect. As mentioned later in the description there are separate 10x and 15x macro lenses. Macro is completely different from zoom which implies a focal length that can be adjusted without removing the lens. The term zoom is commonly coupled with lenses that provide telephoto capability. The 10x and 15x macro lenses in this kit are not telephoto lenses. They will not make objects that are far away appear closer. The will magnify objects that are close to the lens thus enabling focus on small subjects such as insects.

