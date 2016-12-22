olloclip 4-IN-1 Lens System for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Want it by Wednesday, December 28? Order in the next 69 hours and 11 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Have you ever wanted to add more flare to photo's taken with your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 to make them look more professional? With the Olloclip 4-in-1 Lens System you can! Pick your desired style: Fisheye, Wide-Angle or Zoom 10X to 15X!

This unique iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 camera accessory snaps on around your device quickly and easily. It's small enough to keep in your pocket and in the palm of your hand. On one side of the lens you have your Fisheye, which captures around a 180-degree field-of-view as well as an extremely detailed 15X macro lens that has a 12mm focus distance. On the other side you'll find the Wide-Angle lens which captures double the amount of your standard iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 camera, along with the 10X macro lens that has an 18mm focus distance.

Never before have you seen this kind of versatility with your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 camera! The entire lens system is composed of an anodized aircraft grade aluminum in conjunction with a precision ground, coated glass for the lenses. Where the Olloclip attaches to your device is made of a soft plastic, ensuring a scratch-free and secure fit.

Now there's nothing holding you back from being the photographer you were meant to be. Grab the 4-in-1 Lens System for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 today!

Features:

Fisheye lens captures approximately a 180-degree field of view

Wide angle lens approximately doubles the field of view

10x macro lens has an approximate focus distance of 18mm

15x macro lens has an approximate focus distance of 12mm

Made of anodized aircraft grade aluminum

Precision ground, coated glass lenses

Soft plastic attachment system

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

