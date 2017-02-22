Mozo Back Cover for iPhone 7 Plus

Deal of the Day Wed 22nd Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!
The Mozo timeless collection has a new member – back cover case for your iPhone 7 Plus handset!
This cover, made of natural wood, has every feature that nordic style can offer: pure feeling, warm touch and high-quality look.
Fitted design with smooth finish. Wood touch gives a comfortable grip to hold on.
- Natural wood
- Quality design and attention to detail
- Premium finish with microfiber inside
- Protects your device from bumps and scratches
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.