Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  

Mozo Back Cover for iPhone 7 Plus

Other iPhone 7 Plus accessories by Mozo
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $44.95
Price: $24.87
You Save:  $20.08 (45% Off)
Mozo Back Cover Black Walnut
Black Walnut
Part# A24890
Mnf# 7PLBWBL
In Stock
Mozo Back Cover Light Oak
Light Oak
Part# A24891
Mnf# 7PLLOGT
In Stock
Want it by Thursday, February 23? Order in the next 5 hours and 55 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Mozo Back Cover for iPhone 7 Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 22nd Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Mozo timeless collection has a new member – back cover case for your iPhone 7 Plus handset!

This cover, made of natural wood, has every feature that nordic style can offer: pure feeling, warm touch and high-quality look.

Fitted design with smooth finish. Wood touch gives a comfortable grip to hold on.

  • Natural wood
  • Quality design and attention to detail
  • Premium finish with microfiber inside
  • Protects your device from bumps and scratches

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
1 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
Case-Mate Naked Tough Case for iPhone 7 Plus Case-Mate Naked Tough Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$29.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7 Plus Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$13.95
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
View All Hard Cases

My iPhone 7 Plus

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Once again thank you for your wonderful customer service. I deal in the customer service industry everyday and really appreciate it when I come across a company that does an above average job of customer service. I will give you the best compliment that I know of - I will refer you to others."
- Casey, FL