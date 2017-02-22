Mozo Back Cover for iPhone 7 Plus

Want it by Thursday, February 23? Order in the next 5 hours and 55 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The Mozo timeless collection has a new member – back cover case for your iPhone 7 Plus handset!

This cover, made of natural wood, has every feature that nordic style can offer: pure feeling, warm touch and high-quality look.

Fitted design with smooth finish. Wood touch gives a comfortable grip to hold on.

Natural wood

Quality design and attention to detail

and attention to detail Premium finish with microfiber inside

finish with microfiber inside Protects your device from bumps and scratches

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

