Introducing headphones for a wireless generation. Moto Pulse gives you powerful speakers inside an ultra-light, breathable, on-ear design. Which means you stay comfortable, and sound stays locked in. Rotate the ear cups and slip the headphones right into your bag – Moto Pulse is made to move. Get up to 18 hours of playtime using your phone, tablet, or computer, enough to listen continuously on a cross-country flight and back again. And even pair with the Motorola Connect app to do more, like locating your lost headphones on a map. Moto Pulse. Feel your music. Enjoy the freedom.

Powerful, oversized 40mm drivers

Up to 18 Hours of play time

Wireless range - up to 60 ft

Bluetooth compatible

