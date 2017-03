Want it by Monday, April 3? Order in the next 5 hours and 35 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Motorola's Buds not only take headset comfort to a whole new level, but also make your mobile lifestyle easier than ever with its innovative design and advanced sound quality.

Easy on the ears, these buds feature a lightweight, countoured design and soft, flexible ear cushions with micro-adjustable stems that fit anyone, anywhere. The collar wraps around your neck and the buds pop in and out as you need them with the magnetic attachment at the tips of the collar. Clean, efficient and stylish.

You can enjoy HD audio with advanced noise cancellation, ridding you of annoying background sounds so both ends of your call are clear and crisp. After pairing with your mobile Bluetooth device you have 150 feet of freedom with these buds. Handsfree just got a whole lot easier!

Specs:

Wireless range: Up to 150 feet

Dimensions: 180.4mm x 75.18mm x 139.08mm

Weight: 33g

Wearing style: In-ear wrap around

Micro USB charging port

Standby time: 17 days

Talk time: Up to 10 hrs

Premium HD speakers

AptX Audio Coding Technology

3 EQ presets for customized listening

Advanced voice prompts

Magnetic tips

Universal Compatibility: Works with any Bluetooth enabled cellphone or smartphone.