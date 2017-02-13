mophie Juice Pack Plus for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Want it by Tuesday, February 14? Order in the next 8 hours and 27 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Mon 13th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Need even more battery power for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5? The Mophie Juice Pack Plus has the largest juice pack battery which extends battery life for hours!

The Juice Pack Plus also provides a comfortable ergonomic design with the complete protection of a dual-injected hard shell case and shock-absorbent rubberized band. Since it's designed to more than double the time you have to rock, talk, surf and send with your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, the Mophie Juice Pack Plus is the ultimate extended battery case for travel or business.

Features:

More than doubles battery life

2100 mAh capacity

Standby/Charging switch

Charge & sync while using Juice Pack Plus

Protective rubberized band

Status indicator

Acoustic sound enhancement

Please Note: Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

