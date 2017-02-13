Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
mophie Juice Pack Plus for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

mophie Juice Pack Plus for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5
Need even more battery power for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5? The Mophie Juice Pack Plus has the largest juice pack battery which extends battery life for hours!

The Juice Pack Plus also provides a comfortable ergonomic design with the complete protection of a dual-injected hard shell case and shock-absorbent rubberized band. Since it's designed to more than double the time you have to rock, talk, surf and send with your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5, the Mophie Juice Pack Plus is the ultimate extended battery case for travel or business.

Features:

  • More than doubles battery life
  • 2100 mAh capacity
  • Standby/Charging switch
  • Charge & sync while using Juice Pack Plus
  • Protective rubberized band
  • Status indicator
  • Acoustic sound enhancement

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

