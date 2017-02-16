Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
mophie Juice Pack Air for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

mophie Juice Pack Air for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Product Description

The Mophie Juice Pack Air is the ideal case for the everyday 9-5er and for those whose day doesn’t always end when they leave the office. Lighter and thinner than previous generations, but packed with more power to make sure your phone can keep up with your busy lifestyle. With up to 100% extra battery with the flip of a switch, simply turn on the case when your battery runs low to stay fully charged through the late nights.

The refined outer band and smooth finish makes for a comfortable all-day hold while defending from everyday wear and tear. Integrated, pass-through buttons and proprietary mute switch seamlessly blend the design of the case with your iPhone 5. Recharge both devices together with the included micro-USB cable to make sure you always head out with two fully charged batteries.

The Juice Pack Air ensures your iPhone 5 will have more than enough power packed into a streamlined, protective case so you’re ready to take on the day.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 2.60 in x 5.54 in x 0.63 in
  • Weight: 2.68 oz
  • Battery Capacity: 1700 mAh
  • Works with: iPhone 5
  • Talk time: Up to 8hrs on 3G
  • Internet Use: 8hrs/3G, 8hrs/LTE, 10hrs/Wi-Fi
  • Audio Playback: 40hrs
  • Video Playback: 10hrs

Includes:

  • Juice Pack Air
  • USB Charging Cable
  • Pass-through Audio Jack Cable
  • User Manual

 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

