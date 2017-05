Want it by Monday, May 8? Order in the next 9 hours and 32 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

This super-flexible, high-current 4-inch cable charges and syncs any of your Apple devices with a Lightning connector and barely takes any space in your bag or at your desk!

The unique memory-flex material allows these cables to twist, bend and hold their shape while in use. The short length and memory-flex material eliminates the risk of tangles and allows for charging in virtually any position. Connect to a laptop without having to deal with excess wire or use it while traveling, when space is limited.

Dimensions: 3.87in x 0.61in x 0.30in

Weight: 0.25 oz

Cable length: 4 inches

USB to Lightning connector

