Krusell Malmo TextureCover for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Wednesday, January 11? Order in the next 6 hours and 31 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 10th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

With a super lightweight and sleek design, Krusell's iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 Malmo TextureCover will provide ample protection, a unique feel and superb craftsmanship.

This durable polycarbonate shell simply snaps on around the back of your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6, leaving access to your ports, buttons, camera and display. With no extra layers to worry about, the Malmo TextureCover leave your device feeling as if there's nothing there at all!

The back features a slightly rough texture that's fitting for any occasion, professional or not. There's an embossed Krusell logo at the bottom that shows off this cover's class and style, too!

Features:

Slim and lightweight design

Access to ports, buttons, camera and display

Textured back cover

Quick and easy snap-on installation

Embossed Krusell logo on back

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

