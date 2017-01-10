Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Krusell Malmo TextureCover for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

With a super lightweight and sleek design, Krusell's iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 Malmo TextureCover will provide ample protection, a unique feel and superb craftsmanship.

This durable polycarbonate shell simply snaps on around the back of your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6, leaving access to your ports, buttons, camera and display. With no extra layers to worry about, the Malmo TextureCover leave your device feeling as if there's nothing there at all!

The back features a slightly rough texture that's fitting for any occasion, professional or not. There's an embossed Krusell logo at the bottom that shows off this cover's class and style, too!

Features:

  • Slim and lightweight design
  • Access to ports, buttons, camera and display
  • Textured back cover
  • Quick and easy snap-on installation
  • Embossed Krusell logo on back

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

