KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports

Deal of the Day Thu 02nd Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!
Smart charging for power-savvy users is here. Experience a worry-free journey when you are on the go. Charging more devices on the road means more convenience and non-stop usage of your devices. Kodiak makes charging most Apple iPhone experience perfect. With the lead in chargers manufacturing and European design inspired, we make your life easier again with this 3 in 1 car USB car charger to be on the go. The 3-in-1 USB car charger features smart-fuse technology to protect against power fluctuations.
6.6 AMPS 2 EXTRA USB PORTS CHARGE 3 DEVICES AT ONCE MFI CERTIFIED
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.
Shop with Confidence
Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
"Thanks again for your excellent customer care - I will be back to shop with your company again, without a doubt."
- Matthew, TX