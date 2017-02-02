Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports

Other Apple iPhone accessories by KODIAK
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $29.99
Price: $18.87
You Save:  $11.12 (37% Off)
KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports Black
Black
Part# A23891
Mnf# KO-CLA66-IP01-BK
In Stock
KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports White
White
Part# A23892
Mnf# KO-CLA66-IP01-WH
In Stock
Want it by Monday, February 6? Order in the next 22 hours and 35 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 02nd Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Smart charging for power-savvy users is here. Experience a worry-free journey when you are on the go. Charging more devices on the road means more convenience and non-stop usage of your devices.  Kodiak makes charging most Apple iPhone experience perfect. With the lead in chargers manufacturing and European design inspired, we make your life easier again with this 3 in 1 car USB car charger to be on the go.  The 3-in-1 USB car charger features smart-fuse technology to protect against power fluctuations.

6.6 AMPS
2 EXTRA USB PORTS
CHARGE 3 DEVICES AT ONCE
MFI CERTIFIED

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable

Just $14.95
iOttie Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount

Just $16.95
Apple USB Power Adapter with 3.3ft. Lightning USB Cable

Just $23.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit

Just $8.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5
2 total ratings
50% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
50% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Cellet 2.4A 4-Port USB Car Charger with USB Hub Cellet 2.4A 4-Port USB Car Charger with USB Hub
$22.95
iOttie RapidVOLT Max 5A Dual Port USB Car Charger iOttie RapidVOLT Max 5A Dual Port USB Car Charger
$12.95
Griffin Technology PowerJolt 2.1 Amp Griffin Technology PowerJolt 2.1 Amp
Score 4.9/5 (7)
$12.95
Griffin Technology PowerJolt Plus 2.1 Amp Griffin Technology PowerJolt Plus 2.1 Amp
Score 4.8/5 (4)
$12.95
Qmadix USB Mobile Charging Kit 2.1 Amp Qmadix USB Mobile Charging Kit 2.1 Amp
$9.95
View All Car Chargers

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks again for your excellent customer care - I will be back to shop with your company again, without a doubt."
- Matthew, TX