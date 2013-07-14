Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Jarv Premium Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Heart Rate Monitor

Jarv Premium Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Heart Rate Monitor

Product Description

The Jarv Premium Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Heart Rate Monitor together with 3rd party iOS App turns your iPhone into a mobile training device for runners, cyclists, and other fitness enthusiasts. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth Smart technology to your iOS device without the need for any adapter and delivers accurate real-time heart rate data. This heart rate monitor uses the latest low power Bluetooth 4.0 technology to connect to your IOS device compatible devices.

Features:

  • Latest low power Bluetooth 4.0 Technology
  • No need for a bluetooth dongle
  • Works with over 50 running, cycling, walking and wellness Apps
  • Connects directly to iPhone 4S, 5 or newer

Includes:

  • Jarv Premium Bluetooth® Smart 4.0 heart rate monitor
  • One user replaceable CR2032 battery (approximately 3 year battery life)

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Star Star Star Star Star Not band
User: Atte L, Jul 14, 2013
While being one of the cheapest heart rate monitors for iphone (especially one supporting most fitness programs) this ome seems to do its job fairly well. Readimgs seem fairly accurate, though cant say anything about battery life yet.\r\n\r\nIf I had to say something negative, them I would mention bit flimsy belt hook which might break.\r\n\r\nOverall, well worth of 40$.
Star Star Star Star Star Stopped working in the first week
User: Aric S, Jan 20, 2015
Pros: Worked out of the Box
Cons: Stopped working second time I tried to use it, Jarv was not very helpful
I was looking for a HRM that would work with my Samsung Galaxy S4 phone. Purchased this shortly after Christmas 2014. When the unit arrived, I had to play with it, so I put it on and it connected to the phone just fine. down loaded a couple different apps and went about my daily routine, and all worked fine. Do to the weather it was a couple of days before I was able to go for a run, pairing the device with mapmyrun, to check my heart rate, everything worked as expected. This is where the problem set in, two days later I was getting ready for a run, but the HRM would not connect to the phone. and has not since. I have been in contact with Jarv, but they were really no help, their first suggestion was to restart my phone (so glad I did not think of this) then to try another app that was on there approved list, this did nothing (especially since the first app, mapmyrun, is on their approved list). their Third suggestion was to uninstall all the apps and re-install them as there might have been a problem in the download. Finally after these suggestions did nothing, they want me to mail it back to them (at my cost). At which point they would open a warranty ticket and see if it is broken to send me a new unit.

The other annoying thing is that it always require 48 hours for Jarv to respond to an e-mail. Mind you they were always polite and cordial, but it just seemed like there was no real effort in assisting me (the costomer).

