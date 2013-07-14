Jarv Premium Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Heart Rate Monitor

I was looking for a HRM that would work with my Samsung Galaxy S4 phone. Purchased this shortly after Christmas 2014. When the unit arrived, I had to play with it, so I put it on and it connected to the phone just fine. down loaded a couple different apps and went about my daily routine, and all worked fine. Do to the weather it was a couple of days before I was able to go for a run, pairing the device with mapmyrun, to check my heart rate, everything worked as expected. This is where the problem set in, two days later I was getting ready for a run, but the HRM would not connect to the phone. and has not since. I have been in contact with Jarv, but they were really no help, their first suggestion was to restart my phone (so glad I did not think of this) then to try another app that was on there approved list, this did nothing (especially since the first app, mapmyrun, is on their approved list). their Third suggestion was to uninstall all the apps and re-install them as there might have been a problem in the download. Finally after these suggestions did nothing, they want me to mail it back to them (at my cost). At which point they would open a warranty ticket and see if it is broken to send me a new unit.



The other annoying thing is that it always require 48 hours for Jarv to respond to an e-mail. Mind you they were always polite and cordial, but it just seemed like there was no real effort in assisting me (the costomer).