iOttie Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount

Want it by Monday, February 13? Order in the next 4 hours and 45 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Fri 10th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

The iOttie Easy One Touch XL is a durable, universal car mount that lets your phone safely and easily rest on your dashboard, windshield or desk.

Its compact size makes it great for any mounting situation and simple to unlatch and carry with you. The one-touch mounting system that the Easy One Touch XL provides makes docking your device a cinch. You can lock and release with just a push of the finger!

The extra large suction cup ensures that this car mount will stay secured on most smooth surfaces. View your device from almost any angle thanks to the 360 degree, multi-angle rotation this mount provides.

The Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount fits mobile devices up to 3.4 inches wide with foam grips to ensure a safe hold without slipping.

Features:

Fits devices up to 3.4 inches wide

Foam grips ensure a strong, non-slip hold

Compact, low-profile mount for easy portability

Extendable arm for larger devices

360 degree rotation for multiple viewing angles

Secure locking base

One-touch trigger button locks device in

Super sticky suction pad

Mount on your dashboard, windshield or desk

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.