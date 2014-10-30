Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
iOttie Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount

Other Apple iPhone accessories by iOttie
iOttie Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount

Product Description

The iOttie Easy One Touch XL is a durable, universal car mount that lets your phone safely and easily rest on your dashboard, windshield or desk.

Its compact size makes it great for any mounting situation and simple to unlatch and carry with you. The one-touch mounting system that the Easy One Touch XL provides makes docking your device a cinch. You can lock and release with just a push of the finger!

The extra large suction cup ensures that this car mount will stay secured on most smooth surfaces. View your device from almost any angle thanks to the 360 degree, multi-angle rotation this mount provides.

The Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount fits mobile devices up to 3.4 inches wide with foam grips to ensure a safe hold without slipping.

Features:

  • Fits devices up to 3.4 inches wide
  • Foam grips ensure a strong, non-slip hold
  • Compact, low-profile mount for easy portability
  • Extendable arm for larger devices
  • 360 degree rotation for multiple viewing angles
  • Secure locking base
  • One-touch trigger button locks device in
  • Super sticky suction pad
  • Mount on your dashboard, windshield or desk

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Star Star Star Star Star Great Mount . Really Perfect
User: Steve D, Oct 30, 2014
Pros: Really STICKS to the shield, 1 hand usage to put your phone in or get it out . NO HASSLE !!!
Cons: Totally none
Is Simply perfect . -)

