Product Description

Offering full wrap-around protection, the FREQUENCY case by Incipio is crafted with shock-absorbing polymer. Designed with a transparent response deco pattern, the music influenced case offers a smooth, unique and protective design for your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5.

Features:

Semi-rigid soft shell

Smooth finish

Transparent pattern

Complete access to all ports

Shock-absorbing polymer

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5