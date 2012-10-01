Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

List Price: $24.99
Price: $12.35
You Save:  $12.64 (51% Off)
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Obsidian Black
Obsidian Black
Part# A12425
Mnf# IPH-805
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Cherry Blossom Pink
Cherry Blossom Pink
Part# A12426
Mnf# IPH-806
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Cyan Blue
Cyan Blue
Part# A12427
Mnf# IPH-807
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Part# A12428
Mnf# IPH-808
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Charcoal Gray
Charcoal Gray
Part# A12429
Mnf# IPH-809
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Scarlet Red
Scarlet Red
Part# A12430
Mnf# IPH-810
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Clover Green
Clover Green
Part# A12431
Mnf# IPH-811
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case Sunkissed Orange
Sunkissed Orange
Part# A12432
Mnf# IPH812
In Stock
Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Product Description

Looking to protect your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 without the added weight? Incipio’s feather case provides your device with minimalistic protection that maintains form. The feather case is perfect for those seeking ultra-light, smooth protection without the excess bulk.

There are cutouts for all your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 features including the screen and camera.

Features:

  • Rigid plextonium frame
  • Sleek, low profile protection
  • Complete access to all ports and controls
  • Protects against dents

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Expert Review

Incipio Feather Case for iPhone 5s review
Reviewed by Georgia
The Incipio Feather Case for iPhone 5s is exactly what the name implies — an iPhone 5s case thats as light and easy as a feather. It has a snug fit and no bezel on the size, but its quick to put on and take off. Its even got a cute little kickstand, and comes in a multitude of colors! Check out the video above for my hands-on and then let me know what you think!

Read more...

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
3 total ratings
(2 reviews)
33% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
33% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
33% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Great Accent to iPhone
User: Nate H, Oct 8, 2013
Pros: Slim, subtle, protective
Cons: -
I have used this case for about a year now. It was one of the first cases available for the 5 and I am now using it on my 5s. I use the black and think it is the perfect combination of protection and style.

One bonus is the fact that 30pin to lightning adapter due to the fact that the bottom of the phone is barely covered.
Star Star Star Star Star soft and bright
User: Eric M, Oct 1, 2012
Ive used Incipio cases for the past year. Their silicrylic case on my blackberry 9850 was made with a soft plastic which felt awesome and was durable. I bought the feather for my iphone 5. Its not the exact same plastic they used on my old incipio case. Its the new "plextonium" and I like it. It has a soft and rubberized feel to it. Unlike most hard cases, it seems like this one can take a fall without a crack or chip. Feels really nice in my hands and still slides into my pocket easily.

Great light protection for iphone 5. The corners are covered and it has a side lip, but the lip is barely higher than the screen. Overall very happy and this will be my main case.

