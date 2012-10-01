Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

User Ratings & Opinions
|Great Accent to iPhone
User: Nate H, Oct 8, 2013
I have used this case for about a year now. It was one of the first cases available for the 5 and I am now using it on my 5s. I use the black and think it is the perfect combination of protection and style.
One bonus is the fact that 30pin to lightning adapter due to the fact that the bottom of the phone is barely covered.
|soft and bright
User: Eric M, Oct 1, 2012
Ive used Incipio cases for the past year. Their silicrylic case on my blackberry 9850 was made with a soft plastic which felt awesome and was durable. I bought the feather for my iphone 5. Its not the exact same plastic they used on my old incipio case. Its the new "plextonium" and I like it. It has a soft and rubberized feel to it. Unlike most hard cases, it seems like this one can take a fall without a crack or chip. Feels really nice in my hands and still slides into my pocket easily.
Great light protection for iphone 5. The corners are covered and it has a side lip, but the lip is barely higher than the screen. Overall very happy and this will be my main case.