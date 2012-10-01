Incipio Feather Ultralight Hard Shell Case for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Want it by Tuesday, April 4? Order in the next 8 hours and 54 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Looking to protect your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 without the added weight? Incipio’s feather case provides your device with minimalistic protection that maintains form. The feather case is perfect for those seeking ultra-light, smooth protection without the excess bulk.

There are cutouts for all your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 features including the screen and camera.

Features:

Rigid plextonium frame

Sleek, low profile protection

Complete access to all ports and controls

Protects against dents

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

