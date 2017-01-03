Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Incipio
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $29.99
Price: $16.00
You Save:  $13.99 (47% Off)
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish Black
Black
Part# A19026
Mnf# IPH-1178-BLK
In Stock
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish Gold
Gold
Part# A19027
Mnf# IPH-1178-GLD
In Stock
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish Gunmetal
Gunmetal
Part# A19028
Mnf# IPH-1178-GMTL
In Stock
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish Rose Gold
Rose Gold
Part# A19029
Mnf# IPH-1178-RGLD
In Stock
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish Silver
Silver
Part# A19030
Mnf# IPH-1178-SLVR
In Stock
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish White
White
Part# A19031
Mnf# IPH-1178-WHT
In Stock
Want it by Wednesday, January 4? Order in the next 9 hours and 18 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 03rd Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Lightweight and durable, the Feather SHINE Case for iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 is engineered to provide inconspicuous protection with an eye-catching brushed aluminum finish. The snap-on application of this hard case allows for quick installation when needed and its custom finish provides a comfortable grip in the hand.

The iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 Feather Case is ultra thin for lightweight protection without the added bulk. Its high density, ultra-light plextonium frame keeps a low profile design while protecting the device against drops and scratches.

Features:

  • Brushed aluminum finish
  • Lightweight and durable
  • Simple snap-on application
  • Soft touch finish for added grip
  • High density plextonium frame
  • Helps protect against drops and scratches

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Related Products


Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable

Just $14.95
iGear Azul Series UV Protection Tempered Glass for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Just $19.95
Apple USB Power Adapter with 3.3ft. Lightning USB Cable

Just $23.95		  

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Seidio LUMA Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus Seidio LUMA Case for iPhone 6/6S Plus
Score 5/5 (2)
$21.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6 Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6
Score 5/5 (1)
$21.95
Amzer Full Body Hybrid for iPhone 6/6S Amzer Full Body Hybrid for iPhone 6/6S
$9.95
Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7 Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 7
$13.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA