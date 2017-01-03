Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Deal of the Day Tue 03rd Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!
Lightweight and durable, the Feather SHINE Case for iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 is engineered to provide inconspicuous protection with an eye-catching brushed aluminum finish. The snap-on application of this hard case allows for quick installation when needed and its custom finish provides a comfortable grip in the hand.
The iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 Feather Case is ultra thin for lightweight protection without the added bulk. Its high density, ultra-light plextonium frame keeps a low profile design while protecting the device against drops and scratches.
Features:
- Brushed aluminum finish
- Lightweight and durable
- Simple snap-on application
- Soft touch finish for added grip
- High density plextonium frame
- Helps protect against drops and scratches
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.
Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6