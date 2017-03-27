Want it by Tuesday, March 28? Order in the next 7 hours and 39 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Crafted with rigid Plextonium shell and impact resistant core, the EDGE PRO includes a co-molded 2-part sliding design that allows for convenient docking and charging. With a sleek, low-profile design, the EDGE PRO protects your iPhone 5 in style.

Features:

Rigid Plextonium frame and impact resistant core

Co-molded 2-part sliding design allows for easy docking

Camera ring that diffuses your camera’s flash for high-quality photos

Complete access to all ports and controls while maintaining full-coverage protection

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

