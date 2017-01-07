Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Incipio
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $34.99
Price: $18.00
You Save:  $16.99 (49% Off)
Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish Black / Black
Black / Black
Part# A19043
Mnf# IPH-1180-BLK
In Stock
Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish Gold / Black
Gold / Black
Part# A19044
Mnf# IPH-1180-GLDBLK
In Stock
Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish Gunmetal / Black
Gunmetal / Black
Part# A19045
Mnf# IPH-1180-GMTLBLK
In Stock
Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish Silver / Gray
Silver / Gray
Part# A19047
Mnf# IPH-1180-SLVRGRY
In Stock
Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish White / Gray
White / Gray
Part# A19048
Mnf# IPH-1180-WHTGRY
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, January 10? Order in the next 57 hours and 14 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 07th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Incipio DualPro SHINE Hard Case for iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 provides double the protection with an attractive aluminum finish that doesn't sacrifice style or size.

The DualPro SHINE is a hybrid style case that combines a flexible inner silicone layer and a rigid outer plextonium shell with an eye-catching aluminum finish. Naturally the silicone core absorbs impacts and the plextonium shell features a custom blend of polycarbonate with a soft-touch finish that delivers improved drop protection over the average plastic case.

Incipio also integrates unique and trendy color combinations into the DualPro to offer the best custom iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 case for the tasteful consumer.

In addition to its hybrid, dual-layer design the DualPro SHINE Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it an excellent solution for protecting your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6.

Features:

  • Eye-catching aluminum finish
  • Dual layer protection
  • Flexible inner silicone layer
  • Rigid outer plextonium shell
  • Absorbs impacts
  • Comfortable soft-touch exterior
  • Unique and trendy color combinations
  • Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Incipio Feather SHINE Ultra Thin Shell with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
$21.95
Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6 Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6
Score 5/5 (1)
$21.95
KODIAK Nu-glass Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 KODIAK Nu-glass Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
Score 4.5/5 (2)
$16.95
NFL Football Snap-On Covers for iPhone 6/6S NFL Football Snap-On Covers for iPhone 6/6S
Score 5/5 (2)
$14.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA