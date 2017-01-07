Incipio DualPro SHINE Dual Protection with Aluminum Finish for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Tuesday, January 10? Order in the next 57 hours and 14 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The Incipio DualPro SHINE Hard Case for iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 provides double the protection with an attractive aluminum finish that doesn't sacrifice style or size.

The DualPro SHINE is a hybrid style case that combines a flexible inner silicone layer and a rigid outer plextonium shell with an eye-catching aluminum finish. Naturally the silicone core absorbs impacts and the plextonium shell features a custom blend of polycarbonate with a soft-touch finish that delivers improved drop protection over the average plastic case.

Incipio also integrates unique and trendy color combinations into the DualPro to offer the best custom iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 case for the tasteful consumer.

In addition to its hybrid, dual-layer design the DualPro SHINE Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it an excellent solution for protecting your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6.

Features:

Eye-catching aluminum finish

Dual layer protection

Flexible inner silicone layer

Rigid outer plextonium shell

Absorbs impacts

Comfortable soft-touch exterior

Unique and trendy color combinations

Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

